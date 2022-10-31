Hope's mum Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) was horrified recently when she was contacted for comment on her late husband's terrible crimes, and the local paper printed an article on John that referenced a child: Hope.

The truth behind the book about serial killer John Stape (Graeme Hawley) was revealed in tonight's Coronation Street (31st October) - as it turned out that his young daughter Hope (Isabella Flanagan) had been groomed by a journalist for information.

Fiz and her partner Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) spoke to solicitor Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson), asking him to take action to try and stop the book from being released.

They realised from the name of the journalist that this was the very same person that Fiz's ex, Phill Whittaker (Jamie Kenna), was previously working with on a tell-all book.

Graeme Hawley as John Stape in Coronation Street. ITV

Tyrone became convinced that Phill was still involved, but he was soon distracted by a discovery. When it was pointed out that the article in the Gazette claimed that Ty's grandmother, Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) was 92 years old, Tyrone recalled that he had jokingly told Hope that Evelyn was the same age.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It wasn't long before Tyrone and Fiz realised that Hope had been secretly speaking to the journalist. When they pressed her, she admitted that she had been chatting to someone called 'Mad Dog', who she had told all about her dad.

As Tyrone fumed, he told Fiz that Hope has been groomed for profit - while Fiz assured their daughter that she was not to blame.

Later, the couple sought more legal advice from Adam and Tyrone reminded him that Hope had been tricked - but Adam replied that the secret messages could not be proved, as the game they were sent on didn't save them.

More like this

With Adam warning them not to get their hopes up about stopping the book, what will Fiz and Tyrone do next?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.