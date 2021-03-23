6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Michael learns the truth and will Todd leave Weatherfield?

The truth is out as Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) learns his mum Aggie Bailey (Lorna Laidlaw) had an affair with his uncle Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan), meaning he may be his biological father.

Advertisement

Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) announces he’s leaving the cobbles, hoping old flame Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) agrees to take him back, Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) tells a heartbreaking lies to protect her and Simon Barlow (Alex Bain), and Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) makes a risky decision.

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 29th March – 2nd April 2021.

Michael rejects Ronnie

He’s just become a dad himself to baby Glory, but paternal matters of a different kind occupy a stunned Michael when he discovers the big Bailey family secret that means ‘Uncle’ Ronnie might be his biological father.

Rejecting Ron, Michael assures Ed he’ll always be the daddy, but the patriarch is pained when the lad suggests a DNA test just to be sure. As miffed Michael punishes Aggie for a lifetime of deceit by keeping her away from her granddaughter, it’s clear this bombshell will cause serious cracks in the family dynamic.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Todd’s ultimatum to Billy

Fed up of trying and failing to get back in ex-lover Billy’s bed, Todd considers taking a job offer in the midlands so he can mend his broken heart away from Weatherfield. Don’t you need to be in possession of a heart before it can break? Laying on the emotional blackmail, Todd tells the vicar he’ll stay if he gives him another chance.

Jealous Paul gets wind of it and lays his cards on the table too, after lying about having a new boyfriend purely to make Billy jealous. As Paul also begs to reignite their romance, and Todd waits for a tram to take him away to pastures new, which fella will Billy choose?

Leanne pushes Nick back to Natasha

In order to keep Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) from sniffing around and jeopardising their risky police sting on the local drug dealer, Simon lies to him that Leanne is dating someone else and declared it’s over between them.

Nick admits he’s still in love with Lee and reckons she feels the same way, so Ms Battersby is faced with a terrible dilemma – run off into the sunset with her soulmate, or tell him to get stuffed in order to protect everyone she cares about. And is that Natasha Blakeman (Rachel Leskovac) we spy, waiting in the wings hoping to sink her claws back into her baby daddy Nick, should he be rejected?

Corey pressures Asha into sex

Upset that Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) dumped her, vulnerable teen Asha agrees to get back with old flame Corey Brent (Maximus Evans) probably just to spite her goth ex for hurting her feelings.

Nina worries she’s involved with the sleazy low-life again, despite Asha’s insistence he’s changed, but the waitress herself finds a distraction in Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni) who she starts a tentative courtship with. Asha acts like she doesn’t care, though she clearly does, and is only with Corey on the rebound. Proving he’s still just after one thing, calculating Corey is soon pressuring Asha to sleep with him…

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Advertisement

Out of loyalty to Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine), Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) warns Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu) to stay away from Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall). That’s rich coming from maneater Maria, who was once so desperate to steal Ty from Fiz she stalked herself to elicit his sympathy. How soon we forget. Fiz can’t forget her fella’s illicit kiss with the beautician and says if they have any hope of moving on, Alina must leave town for good – and Tyrone has to tell her.

Word reaches the street that rascal Ray Crosby has been charged with sexual assault, just as Faye Windass (Ellie Leach) has her plea hearing for attacking the predatory businessman. Convinced she’s going to prison, Faye visits big brother Gary Windass (Mikey North) in prison and shares her fears she too will be behind bars soon. What does that mean for her future with Craig Tinker (Colson Smith)?