6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Leanne arrested and Fiz confronts Alina

Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) is drawn deeper into drug dealing for horrible Harvey (Will Mellor) but ends up in an impossible position when the police arrest her and share some shocking information.

Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) confesses to Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) he’s got eyes for another woman, and the Bailey family are on the verge of falling apart…

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 22nd – 26th March 2021.

Leanne arrested for drug dealing

Leanne lies to Simon Barlow (Alex Bain) they’re off the hook with scary drug boss Harvey and her son won’t be delivering gear from him any more, which is kind of true – only she fails to mention she’s now taken his place as Weatherfield’s local dealer, posing as a nurse of all things.

After some tense close calls, Leanne decides to tell the police about Harvey’s operation, only to end up arrested herself! As she pleads her innocence and protects Simon from reprisals, the cops reveal they know all about Harvey and his grooming of vulnerable teens to push his products, and ask Lee to work with them to help bring him down. Is Lee up to this dangerous task?

Fiz and Alina’s showdown

Fiz springs the romantic surprise on Tyrone she’s booked a wedding in Greece, but the mechanic looks like he’s just been told the Rovers has run out of hot pots and is forced to admit to his other half he’s fallen for former lodger Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu).

Determined to fight for her fella, Fiz confronts Alina in the street and publicly warns her off, with the humiliating hairdryer treatment leaving the young girl shaken. Ty knows he’s done wrong and promises his attraction to Alina was a moment of madness, but getting his and Fiz’s relationship back on track proves tricky. Bailing on their date night because he has to ‘work late’ (yeah, right), Tyrone leaves Fiz fearing their spark may never reignite now his head’s been turned.

Todd manipulates Paul

He’s hardly Cilla Black (or Paddy McGuinness if you’re a millennial) but Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) takes it upon himself to play Cupid for Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) this week in order to ensure him and Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) stay apart. Upon hearing from Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) that Bill still holds a torch for Mr Foreman, Todd leaps into action and hooks Paul up with a handsome stranger from a dating app while out in town.

Leaving the lads to get to know each other better, Todd finds Billy no mates at the Rovers and takes great delight in telling him he just left his ex in a bar flirting with a fittie. Will toxic Todd’s sneaky plan to ensnare the vicar work, or inspire Billy to try and win Paul back?

Baileys baby drama

Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) loves being a new dad to baby Glory, and loves having Uncle Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) back in his life – not realising his uncle may actually be his biological dad. Ron’s offer to help Michael and Grace Vickers (Kate Spencer) out financially irks Ed Bailey (Trevor Michael Georges) who feels his brother is muscling in on his family, before there’s any proof who the daddy really is.

Glory’s health then takes a turn when she is diagnosed with anaemia, and Ronnie reveals to Ed he has sickle cell disease and could’ve passed it down to his potential grandchild. Aggie Bailey (Lorna Laidlaw) insists her old flame’s condition has no links to the little one’s anaemia, but are they merely trying to freeze Ronnie out and stop him blabbing to Michael? This surely isn’t over.

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) tries to track down her dad’s online troll ‘Lemon Drop’ and mistakenly points the finger at Brian Packham (Peter Gunn). She’s nearly right, as it was actually Cathy Matthews (Melanie Hill) who lost her rag with Steve and dashed off a nasty social media post which she completely regrets. Brian takes the blame and assures his other half it will all blow over, then finds himself a pariah among the locals for ‘his’ cruel comments as someone sprays ‘troll’ across the Kabin, and he gets barred from the Rovers! Will he throw Cathy under the bus?

Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) gets even deeper into the dodgy Double Glammy cosmetic selling scam when he has to host a seminar to drum up business, but finds an unlikely ally in Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) who agrees to help – provided she gets a cut, of course. The event is a hit, and Sean is soon eyeing up a swanky loft apartment. Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) is ecstatic, as she can’t wait to see the back of her lodger and his obsession with blusher sales. And who can blame her?