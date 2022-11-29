Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) is put on the spot by Gail Platt (Helen Worth) and urged to lend his niece money. Desperate, his lies soon begin to spiral...

There's quite the week of drama ahead in Coronation Street.

Additionally, the ghost of John Stape looms once again as Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) and Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) celebrate a momentous occasion.

Troublingly, Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) threatens far-right extremist Griff (Michael Condron) over his recent racism-fueled behaviour. Naturally, he twists it to his advantage, but how far is he willing to go?

Elsewhere, Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) continues to conceal the truth about her pregnancy, Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) proposes changing the Christmas markets, and Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) and Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) are locked into their unique brand of endless bickering.

Finally, Martha Fraser (Stephanie Beacham) offers her legendary coaching to a distressed Mary Taylor (Patti Clare), but Ken Barlow (William Roache) faces a predicament when there’s an unmistakable chemistry with Martha.

Read on for all you need to know on Coronation Street from 5th - 9th December 2022.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

8 Coronation Street spoilers next week: Stephen's desperation grows

1. Gail Platt puts Stephen Reid on the spot

Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) is faced by the Platt family. ITV

Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) is curious when he sees Stephen and Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox) enter the café. As Elaine reassures Tim that Stephen is honest, Stephen retrieves his phone. Lying to Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) and Gail, he makes out he had one too much to drink, fell on his arm and slept at a friend’s place for the night. Having googled Six Fellas, Gail confronts Stephen about the call from his boss.

More like this

Tim later interrogates Stephen about his intentions towards Elaine, explaining her terrible time with Geoff and how he used to control her.

Meanwhile, Sarah is disheartened after she meets with a potential investor, but it goes wrong. Having told them how great her proposal is, Gail and Audrey pressure Stephen to invest the £10k Sarah needs.

How will Stephen lie his way out of this one?

2. John Stape’s presence is felt as Tyrone Dobbs proposes to Fiz

Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) proposes to Fiz Stape (Jenny McAlpine). ITV

Hope Stape (Isabella Flanagan) is back at school following her suspension, but difficulties arise as the school counsellor questions Fiz and Tyrone about their family background.

Later, Tyrone decides to propose to Fiz and the pair go on to celebrate their engagement. However, they’re interrupted by the appearance of the journalist who wrote the book about the life and crimes of John Stape.

Apologising to the couple, the author hands over a bag to Fiz and explains it contains all his research into John.

In response, Fiz asks her brother Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) to hide the bag of research, but troublesome Hope later finds it and suggests to cousin Joseph Brown (William Flanagan) and her best friend Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) that they hold a séance to contact her late father.

Hope Stape (Isabella Flanagan) learns more about John Stape. ITV

As the séance unfolds, Joseph reaches into a cupboard and stumbles across the bag of research. The trio stare at the photos of the killer, understandably distressed.

Later in the week, Fiz and Tyrone go on to present Hope with a birthday gift in the form of a new laptop, however Hope has other things on her mind and asks about an old cassette player, and manages to get one later in a game of pass the parcel. Later, Hope runs home and listens to a recording.

Finally, Tyrone has a plan after Fiz admits her anxiety about all of the wedding planning to come, revealing to Chesney that he’s moved their wedding to Christmas Day as a surprise. Which is more chaotic: a soap Christmas wedding or a séance with a murderer?

3. Griff threatens Alya Nazir when she gets him fired

Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) confronts Griff (Michael Condron) over racism. ITV

After Griff’s recent campaign of racist abuse and attacks, Alya confronts him over his racist behaviour and threatens to call his employer. Griff threatens her and warns her that she’ll live to regret it if she does.

As things progress, Griff twists Alya’s public condemnation when he stages an attack by four Muslim men. Max Turner (Paddy Bever) becomes even more embroiled when Griff instructs him to upload a video of his injuries with added racist commentary.

Will anyone be able to stop Griff’s plan to radicalize Max further?

4. Summer Spellman struggles to keep her secret from coming out

Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) speaks with Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) and Aaron Sandford (James Craven). ITV

Amy McDonald (Elle Mulvaney) finds Summer's morning sickness pills in the bin, forcing Summer to admit that she lost the baby over a week ago.

Will the truth of what Summer and Aaron (James Craven) have been hiding be revealed?

5. Maria Connor proposes a change to the Christmas markets

Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) leads a council meeting. ITV

After finding that nearly all the signatures on the Christmas market petition were from fake accounts, Maria addresses the Christmas market committee, revealing her intent to rename it as the Winter Market and to support the local refugee centre.

In response, councillor Len Cameron (Mark Murphy) opposes her plans but Maria vetoes him, prompting him to grow only more angry with her.

The good fight continues...

6. Ken Barlow's love triangle heats up

Ken Barlow (Willian Roache) has a spark with Martha Fraser (Stephanie Beacham). ITV

Mary Taylor suffers a distressing panic attack at rehearsal, but after some coaching from talented actress Marth Fraser, she gives an outstanding performance.

Afterwards, when Martha invites them all to join her at a play that evening, Ken suggests that his love interest Wendy Papadopoulos (Roberta Kerr) doesn’t have the time to attend, but he’d be delighted to go along.

However, the obvious chemistry between Ken and Martha concerns Brian Packham (Peter Gunn). Is a love triangle for the ages emerging? And is Wendy set to be heartbroken?

7. Eileen Grimshaw is fed up with Tim Metcalfe and Steve McDonald's bickering

With Steve and Tim still at each other’s throats, Eileen is totally frustrated with their behaviour.

She leads the bickering pair into the solicitors’ office and instructs Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) to help mediate between them both and their clashes once and for all.

Will Tim and Steve manage to find a new peace between them?

8. What is happening with Todd Grimshaw?

At Dylan Wilson’s (Liam McCheyne) suggestion, Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) invites his boyfriend Laurence Reeves (Robert Shaw Cameron) to join them for Christmas.

Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) pretends to be happy for the trio, but George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) notices how uncomfortable he is.

Will George realise there’s more going on with Todd than meets the eye?

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.