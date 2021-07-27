6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Hope starts a fire – has she killed Alina?

Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) is horrified when daughter Hope Stape (Isabella Flanagan) starts a fire and almost kills Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu), but will she come clean about her jealous kid’s crime?

Izzy Armstrong (Cherylee Houston) makes an emotional confession about her struggles through the pandemic, James Bailey (Nathan Graham) vows to prove he was a victim of police racism, and Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) makes a new enemy.

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 2nd – 6th August 2021.

Hope kills Alina?

Hope’s jealousy of her unborn baby brother boils over into full-on rage as she spits to a stunned Fiz she hopes he’s never born. The girl is straight sent up to bed, but having secretly swiped Alina’s keys to the salon flat while visiting earlier, Hope sneaks out and lets herself in to retrieve a cuddly toy she left there. Suspiciously, a fire breaks out while Alina sleeps…

As the neighbours notice and sound the alarm, Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) is called back from wetting the baby’s head just as Alina is being carted off in an ambulance. Thankfully she and the baby seem okay, but the mum-to-be is mortified to learn the fire was started by one of her aromatherapy candles. But there is more to the story…

Fiz’s shock discovery

Further investigation into the inferno reveals an accelerant substance was used to deliberately make the fire worse, then Alina realises the candle must’ve been moved to the cot and her keys are missing – thus the search for the arsonist begins. Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) is the first to clock Hope’s jittery behaviour and shares her fears with Fiz her great granddaughter might know more about the fire than she’s letting on.

Fiz braces herself to ask Hope if there’s anything she’d like to share with mummy, such as ‘Did you try and burn Daddy’s new girlfriend to a crisp while she was asleep?’ By the end of the week Fiz and Tyrone have some difficult decisions to make about Hope’s actions, while Alina points the finger at her fella’s aggrieved ex for starting the blaze. Will Mr Dobbs dob his daughter in or let someone else take the blame?

James fights the police

James is disappointed when his complaint against the police for suspected racial profiling hits a dead end and he’s told it won’t be taken any further. When quizzed by the Bailey boy as to why he didn’t report what he saw on the day of the attack, conflicted Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) feels awkward having been told by his cop colleague to close ranks.

PC Tinker then realises just how un-PC his mate PC Brody is when it comes to attitudes to people of colour after some shocking comments, and realises by keeping quiet he’s enabling racist behaviour. Refusing to let the matter lie and blow over, James decides to appeal his complaint…

Izzy confesses all

While speaking to Izzy on Zoom, Sarah Barlow (Tina O’Brien) accidentally lets slip the order the machinist believes she’s still working on from home has already been delivered. Angrily confronting her Underworld bosses for not being honest, Izzy feels humiliated while Sarah and Carla Barlow (Alison King) turn on each other for their bad handling of the situation.

Once tempers settle, Izzy calls the factory and finally admits the extent of how much she’s struggled through the pandemic and the impact of shielding on her confidence and general mental health. Carla and Sarah are devastated to hear of what their employee has endured and vow to make things right, but could Fergus Dunford (Toby Hadoke) prove to be more than just a kindly neighbour to Izzy as she thanks him for his support?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Todd is still public enemy number one, with only George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) taking pity on him when he discovers his employee sleeping at the undertakers because he’s got nowhere else to go. At least the dead can’t judge him for his deceit. Building bridges proves difficult for testy Todd when he falls out with Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) for parking the hearse outside her house, and she covers it in shaving foam when he refuses to move it. As if Mr Grimshaw needed to make any more enemies…

Aadi Alahan (Adam Hussain) admits to Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) he’s falling for Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) but is too shy to ask her out, so bolshy Ms Barlow offers to coach him on his wooing technique. Tracy McDonald (Kate Ford) gets the wrong idea when she spies the pair together and tells Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) their respective kids are having a relationship, then Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) mistakenly thinks his wife is sneaking around with the shopkeeper so they put him in the (wrong) picture – leading to all manner of crossed wires hilarity when half the street thinks Aadi is sleeping with Amy! As rumours spread, will Summer be put off dating the amorous Alahan?