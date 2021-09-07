6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Alina leaves Weatherfield and Norris dies

Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu) is heartbroken when Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) tells her that Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) is the one that he wants – will she leave Weatherfield for good?

Advertisement

Word reaches the street that former resident Norris Cole has died of a stroke, the locals reel from Seb’s murder trial verdict and Zeedan Nazir (Qasim Akhtar) returns and immediately makes his sister Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) suspicious.

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 13th– 17th September 2021

Alina leaves as Tyrone fights for Fiz

Talk of a Big Fat Romanian Wedding terrifies Tyrone and he admits to Alina he’s still in love with Fiz. Alina is devastated, while fretting Fiz comes clean to new beau Phill Whittaker (Jamie Kenna) she shared a kiss with her ex but is categorically not interested in getting back with him. All is forgiven, though not for Ty who is publicly humiliated when scorned Alina dumps their cringey couples photo in the street with the word ‘liar’ scrolled across his face.

Deciding to cut her losses and leave Weatherfield, Alina heads off in a taxi but pursued by apologetic Tyrone who, by this time, has decided he wants to make amends. Make up your mind, mate. Whether or not her can persuade Alina to stay, Ty continues to seethe with jealousy over Fiz and Phill and digs for dirt hoping to find something to put her off him. Is Phill too good to be true, or should Tyrone take the hint and let Fiz move on?

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Goodbye Norris

The Street says farewell to a legend this week as Norris Cole passes away off screen. Last seen in June 2020, the comedic character’s exit comes after actor Malcolm Hebden, who has played nosy Norris on and off since 1994, announced his retirement, and his alter ego’s departure promises to be befittingly poignant and wry.

Norris summons old friends Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox) and Ken Barlow (William Roache) to catch up as he has some important news, only for his fiancée Freda Burgess (Ali Briggs) to reveal he’s collapsed with a suspected stroke and he dies in hospital a short time later. Ken is shocked when he learns what his pal never got to tell him, and the arrival of his sultry ex Claudia Colby (Rula Lenska) leads to some tense revelations. Freda finds herself clashing with Norris’s ex-wife Mary Taylor (Patti Clare) over the funeral arrangements, but can Mr Cole’s loved ones put their differences aside to give him a good send-off?

Imran guilty in trial aftermath

The aftermath of Seb’s trial hangs heavy over the locals, particularly Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) who arrives home the day after the verdict still wearing last night’s clothes. Where did him and ex-wife Sabeen Habeeb (Zora Bishop) end up the night before when they got together for a cheeky drink? That’s what Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) would like to know…

Meanwhile, Gary Windass (Mikey North) gets a blast from the past when Rick Neelan’s loan shark sidekick Sharon Geary (Naomi Cooper-Davis) shows up, after hearing the fate of the dead gangster’s daughter Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson). Having agreed to keep his killer secret that he bumped off Rick and buried him in the woods, Shaz threatens to blab in light of recent events, watched by a worried Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) who wonders why her hubby is getting a public dressing down. Could the verdict inadvertently expose Gary’s crime?

Zeedan returns

Alya has a nightmare of a shift at Speed Daal when a tarantula is spotted crawling over the tables and she has to calm the horrified customers. While this is all going on she’s trying to juggle phone calls from the bank and a delivery driver, and is so distracted she gets scammed for thousands of pounds.

Turns out she wasn’t on the blower to the bank, it was a sneaky fraudster who managed to empty their account. Blaming herself for being taken advantage of, Alya calls her brother and business partner Zeedan begging for help, and he arrives at the restaurant ready to transfer £50,000 to save the day. Just like that. Where has he got that kind of cash? Corrie have teased there is more to Zee’s return after more than three years away than meets the eye, and he may end up bringing trouble to his family’s door after initially saving the day…

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Advertisement

Not only does Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) look, and occasionally dress, like his old dad Ken, he’s now following in his career footsteps as he starts his teaching placement at Weatherfield High. Mr Osbourne meets his match in mardy Max Turner (Paddy Bever, replacing Harry McDermott in the role) who he finds difficult to control in class, so when David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) asks Daniel to give his step-son extra tuition to get his grades up, the trainee teacher politely declines. Awkward.

The unconscious racial bias storyline is revisited when Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) agrees to be interviewed again as part of the police’s ongoing investigation into why James Bailey (Nathan Graham) and Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) were apprehended. PC Tinker finally tells his bosses James wasn’t driving erratically and didn’t warrant the harsh treatment dished out by his cop colleague, but the Bailey boys are still disappointed Craigy didn’t come forward upfront, and was clearly been leaned on by his superiors to cover up the racism. Will Craig’s belated testimony make a difference?