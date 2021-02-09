6 Coronation Street spoilers: Abi saves Kevin and Debbie as Ray flees the country

Will evil Ray Crosby (Mark Frost) do a runner before anyone finds Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) and Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) freezing to death in their chilly Bistro prison?

Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) turns on Simon Barlow (Alex Bain) as grief pushes her into into some terrible decisions, and there’s a new face in town set to turn the Bailey family upside down.

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 15th – 19th February 2021.

Ray gets away with murder?

Ray the rogue is ready to make his escape, having discovered Debbie’s double cross and left her and big brother Kev for dead in the bistro deep freeze. Concern grows for the Webster siblings’ whereabouts, and Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) realises Deb lied about bumping off Ray when the cops track him down. With Ray admitting he signed everything over to business partner Debbie, it’s wrongly assumed she’s run off with the money and taken Kevin with her.

The frozen pair scream for help from inside the freezer to no avail, until Abi and Faye Windass (Ellie Leach) ransack the Bistro back office for cues and hear a noise… Finally freed before hypothermia takes hold, Kev tells the police Ray locked them in – meaning the bad boy businessman is looking at an attempted murder charge. But Ray’s already at the airport waiting to board his flight to Turkey… Will he get away with his crimes? On a happier note, the near-death experience inspires Abi to propose to Kevin in hospital. But can she she forgive Debbie for her deceit?

Leanne slaps Simon

Simon worries Leanne is taking too much comfort in TV psychic/con woman Crystal Moon, who reckons she’s in contact with tragic Oliver’s spirit. Finding out his mum has spent a fortune on Ms Moon’s premium rate phone lines, Si sensitively broaches the subject and Lee admits she’s struggling with her grief more than ever.

Convinced the feathers she keeps finding are a sign her late son is watching over her, Leanne loses the plot and chases after one down the street, almost getting run over. Brian Packham (Peter Gunn) then gives her a bag of rubbish Simon accidentally left in the recycling, in which Leanne spies a ripped up pillow – well-meaning Si has been deliberately planting feathers to make his mother feel closer to Oliver. Fuming Lee confronts Simon and slaps him, wrecking their relationship and possibly pushing the teen towards doing more drug dealing drop-offs for sinister mate Jacob Hay (Jack James Ryan)…

Tyrone’s heart scare

After Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) took his eye off the ball and allowed the furniture shop to be burgled, Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) is forced to visit Gary Windass (Mikey North) in prison and break the news. Gazza is not happy (is he ever?) and demands Mr Dobbs cough up the £600 he’s cost him, but that’s nothing compared to the ear-bashing Fiz dishes out over her other half’s careless mistake.

But during the bust-up Ty clutches his chest in pain and is rushed to hospital – is he having a heart attack? Nope, it’s just a bit of heartburn, though it serves as a wake-up call about the grease monkey’s diet and lifestyle. Embarking on a health kick, Ty forks out for yoga classes, which only makes Fiz more annoyed he’s wasting money when they’re in debt to Gary. Fiz and Ty’s bickering banter make them a latter-day Jack and Vera – unfortunately without the laughs.

Todd cons Billy

Now he’s successfully jettisoned Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) from the florist flat, Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) plays the good samaritan and helps Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) with his church renovations. Could that be the flash of remorse Mr Grimshaw feels at almost killing Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) in his attempt to split Billy and Paul?

Surely not – as is evidenced when Todd finds a buyer for the pews to improve disabled access and secretly rips off Billy, lying about the price he’s secured and pocketing a grand or two for himself. Careful, Todd, the man upstairs is watching. Meanwhile, poor old Paul can’t bare to see his ex and his ex get closer, and quits the factory so he doesn’t have to put up with Billy popping in with Todd’s sarnies every dinnertime as they inevitably drift back together. Will a new job working with Ed Bailey (Trevor Michael Georges) mean a fresh start for the forlorn Mr Foreman?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Ed’s brother Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) arrives in Weatherfield this week, to the delight of his sibling and the horror of sister-in-law Aggie Bailey (Lorna Laidlaw). Confiding in Grace Vickers (Kate Spencer) that rascal Ronnie has a habit of leading her hubby astray, Aggie’s anxiety rises when the chirpy cockney (think Danny Baldwin vibes) announces he’s considering a permanent move to Manchester. Corrie has big plans for Ronnie, and have teased he brings a big family secret that will blow the Baileys apart. So what’s the real reason Aggie doesn’t like him?

Troubled Johnny Connor (Richard Hawley) is diagnosed with a physical condition called Charles Bonnet syndrome, which means his hallucinations of dead son Aidan can be managed with medication. Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) is relieved, then alarmed when her husband admits he’s sought solace in his visions of Aidan and will almost miss hallucinating he’s in prison with him. Sounds like Johnny’s losing his grip on reality…