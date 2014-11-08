Scenes to be shown on Friday 21 November will then see Gavin approaching Michael and Gail in the Bistro and introducing himself. But can Gavin forgive his dad for being an absent father?

Speaking recently about his signing to the ITV soap, actor Oliver Farnworth said: "I'm absolutely delighted to be joining the cast of Coronation Street. Having spent my childhood in the North, to be given the opportunity to return and work on such an iconic, popular TV show is a dream and feels like a natural homecoming. I can't wait to tread the cobbles!"

Show producer Stuart Blackburn added: “Sexy, confident, engaging and yet still with edge and depth, Oliver as an actor has got it all and I can’t wait to see Gavin light up our screens."

