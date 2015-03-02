Coronation Street spoilers: Claire King returns as Erica on Gail's hen night - watch the full scene
And it looks like the bride to be is bitter about Erica's reappearance in Weatherfield
Gail McIntyre (Helen Worth) is to find her hen party ruined this Friday when Erica Holroyd (Claire King) arrives back in town to pay a surprise visit to Liz (Beverley Callard).
During her original brief time in Weatherfield over Christmas 2014, Erica wasted no time in getting to grips with Gail's son Nick (Ben Price). And it seems that history looks set to repeat itself when a delighted Nick picks up where he left off with the woman in question.
But first we have Erica's return - and the none-too-pleased expression on Gail's face. Especially when Erica points out that somebody has drawn a moustache on a picture of the bride to be.
You can watch Erica's comeback below. And beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all the coming week's drama on Coronation Street.
