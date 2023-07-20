Leanne realised that Spider couldn't abandon his principles by leaving his job, as he and Toyah were too similar in the way they stood by their beliefs. But, knowing that the former couple needed closure after their last exchange, Leanne urged Spider to go and see Toyah one last time.

Later, Toyah resolved to face Spider when he messaged to say he was returning to the flat to pick up his things. The mood was sombre when he arrived, and Spider admitted that Leanne had been in touch because she was worried about her.

Spider (Martin Hancock) took down evil Griff (Michael Condron) in Coronation Street. ITV

Walking with him to the tram stop, Toyah urged Spider to be careful as he continued his undercover missions, and he replied that he wished he could be what she needed. While Spider added that he didn't plan to stay in the job forever, they both acknowledged that he couldn't expect Toyah to wait for him.

Spider then handed Toyah a parting gift to remember him by - a silver Spider brooch. They promised they would never forget each other, before Toyah walked away as both characters struggled to hold back their tears. Is this the last we'll see of Spider?

Well, it looks like it is for now. But actor Martin Hancock recently spoke to Digital Spy and 0ther media, where he teased that he didn't believe this was truly the end of Spider's journey, or his romance with Toyah. "I don't think it's the end of the story. I think these two will always have a bit of love there," he confirmed.

"Spider will be desperately sad about the way things have ended. At the end of the day, whatever version of Spider we're talking about, he loves Toyah so he's bound to feel sad. There's something between those two as their relationship dates back 25 years."

The star reprised his memorable role last year, with Spider reappearing just as Toyah was in a dark place after facing charges for the death of husband Imran Habeeb (Charlie De Melo).

In a brilliant twist, Spider was subsequently revealed to be an undercover detective, working to bring down the dangerous extremist gang who groomed teen Max Turner (Paddy Bever).

Reflecting on the reaction to his storyline this time around, Hancock admitted that he thinks there's more to Spider's tale.

"I'd like to think that Spider is leaving with unfinished business. From chatting with people, I think there is some unfinished business but not immediately."

Asked if he would be happy to return again, he replied: "Yes, of course! I said it the first time I left, then the second time round, third time round and this is the fourth time round. I love the show. It'd be nice for a Spider and Toyah wedding to happen at some point."

