With Cassie regularly spiking Ken's tea to make him weak enough to still rely on her 'care', she has also been ordering expensive items on his credit card and selling them on for profit.

When Ken returned home and told Cassie that his card had been declined and he needed to look at his bank accounts, she tried to take over.

Finally losing his patience with scheming Cassie, Ken firmly ordered her to go to the shop for him while he rested - but as soon as she left, he investigated his suspicions.

Later, when Cassie presented Ken with a mug of tea which she had, once again, poisoned, he switched the cups and watched her squirm before she attempted to act normally.

Unable to take any more, Ken confronted Cassie for drugging, thieving and manipulating him, and as she tried to plead her case, he sent her away - only to suffer a heart attack while alone!

Adoptive daughter Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) found Ken collapsed in his chair and he was soon rushed to hospital, where doctors needed to fit a stent to treat his condition.

Ken pulled through and was eventually able to tell his horrified loved ones exactly what Cassie had done to him, and no one was more angry than Tracy.

Cassie planned to flee, but was stopped in her tracks when granddaughter Hope Dobbs (Isabella Flanagan) arrived home upset over a separate matter and begged her to sit with her.

As Tracy came face-to-face with Cassie on the cobbles, she went on the attack, just as the police arrived to break up the scene and arrest Cassie.

Hope was devastated to witness the altercation, but will Cassie be brought to justice for her vile crimes?

