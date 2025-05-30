The character is returning ahead of mum Eileen's (Sue Cleaver) exit, 25 years after she joined the ITV soap.

It was the day of Julie Carp's (Katy Cavanagh-Jupe) funeral, and her half-sister Eileen handed Julie's partner Brian Packham (Peter Gunn) a letter from her.

After Julie was laid to rest, the wake took place at The Rovers, where Brian questioned Eileen about her role in the life insurance policy Julie had taken out.

Eileen was given a boost by Jason's arrival. ITV

Eileen promised that she had not known about this until after Julie's death.

But with Eileen's painkillers having been found in Julie's system, it didn't take long for Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) to stir over the possibility that Eileen had killed Julie!

Meanwhile, the mourners played a game in Julie's honour: 'Carp Diem!'

Seizing the day, George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) proposed to Eileen, but she was too shocked to speak, and at that very moment, Jason walked in!

Eileen, younger son Todd (Gareth Pierce) and other locals were thrilled to see Jason, but as George waited for an answer from Eileen, what will her response be?

As the day wore on, Jason earned some attention from a certain lady, while he also provided a life update from his time in Thailand.

What news has Jason brought?

Amongst all the excitement, a man called Noah greeted Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) in the pub, and Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) was spooked.

Theo rushed outside and was followed by Todd, who learned that Noah was involved in the conversion therapy Theo endured decades earlier.

Todd is horrified, but what does he do next?

You can see how all the action unfolds now on ITVX, or at 8pm on ITV.

