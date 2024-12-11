After an almighty bust-up caused by David's deception, Shona had a fling with Kit Green (Jacob Roberts). She later returned to see him again, but had a change of heart and headed home.

Shona ended up with a broken arm, which she lied to David was the result of falling down the stairs.

But with Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) having torched Debbie Webster's (Sue Devaney) car after drunk Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) took it on a joyride, it seemed the two incidents were connected.

Shona confided in Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) that she had almost been hit by an out-of-control car, and he urged her to report it.

Kit had already worked out that Daisy was responsible, and decided to shut things down to protect her.

Meanwhile, after Shona and Adam left the police station together, he dropped her home and kissed her on the cheek, and suspicious David clocked the warm exchange.

At the Platt household, Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth) and fiancé Jesse Chadwick (John Thomson) announced they would be moving to France after their Christmas wedding.

David was unimpressed, but when nephew Harry (played by newcomer Carter J Murphy) walked in with some cash, which was from David's secret stash of stolen money, an in-the-know Jesse covered that David was saving for Shona's Christmas gift.

Later, Jesse urged David to accept to a deal to take the cash off his hands, without losing the funds to buy the house, and the pair reached an agreement.

But then David found Shona's ripped, blood-stained coat in the bin, leaving him wondering just what his wife has been up to lately. Will Shona reveal the truth?

