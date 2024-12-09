Coronation Street recast confirmed as new actor takes over Platt role
One of the stars of the new Robbie Williams biopic Better Man is joining the soap.
It has been confirmed that a member of the iconic Platt family on Coronation Street has been recast, with Sarah Barlow's son Harry Platt being played by a new actor.
The character, who first appeared on screen eight years ago and is the son of Tina O'Brien's character, will now be played by Carter J Murphy, after he was previously played by twins Freddie and Isaac Rhodes.
News of the recast was confirmed by David Platt star Jack P Shepherd, who told press, as reported by The Sun: "They've just recast the lad who plays Harry. Carter is very, very confident."
Murphy, who will also be seen playing a young version of Robbie Williams in this year's biopic Better Man, will be appearing on Corrie for the first time this week.
Murphy's character Harry was born in 2016, after Sarah O'Brien had a brief fling with Sean Ward's Callum Logan. The villainous Callum was killed by Paula Lane's Kylie Platt before Harry's birth, meaning he never knew his father.
Murphy joins the soap at a time of upheaval for the Platt family, as Helen Worth will be leaving the show after 50 years as Gail Platt.
Gail's exit storyline will play out on Christmas Day, with producer Kate Brooks having teased of this year's festive episode: "It's a lively Christmas on the street. Lots of bombshells are dropped.
"This is set against Gail's wedding, whether she goes through with that or not, I cannot say anything, but it is a story [with] the Platts at the heart of it. It's really festive. It's a story about family and how secrets can impact and implode on a family."
Shepherd revealed in an interview with RadioTimes.com and other press that he convinced the writers to add a scene with all the Platts to mark Worth's departure.
He explained: "They wrote one, and I went, 'We don't have to be doing anything, we can be all not speaking, just make sure we're all together in the Platts', for God's sakes, please, for when she finally goes. Don't just have someone random with her or whatever.' So they did that, and luckily, they were able to do it and schedule it."
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.