News of the recast was confirmed by David Platt star Jack P Shepherd, who told press, as reported by The Sun: "They've just recast the lad who plays Harry. Carter is very, very confident."

Murphy, who will also be seen playing a young version of Robbie Williams in this year's biopic Better Man, will be appearing on Corrie for the first time this week.

Carter J Murphy. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Murphy's character Harry was born in 2016, after Sarah O'Brien had a brief fling with Sean Ward's Callum Logan. The villainous Callum was killed by Paula Lane's Kylie Platt before Harry's birth, meaning he never knew his father.

Murphy joins the soap at a time of upheaval for the Platt family, as Helen Worth will be leaving the show after 50 years as Gail Platt.

Gail's exit storyline will play out on Christmas Day, with producer Kate Brooks having teased of this year's festive episode: "It's a lively Christmas on the street. Lots of bombshells are dropped.

"This is set against Gail's wedding, whether she goes through with that or not, I cannot say anything, but it is a story [with] the Platts at the heart of it. It's really festive. It's a story about family and how secrets can impact and implode on a family."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Shepherd revealed in an interview with RadioTimes.com and other press that he convinced the writers to add a scene with all the Platts to mark Worth's departure.

He explained: "They wrote one, and I went, 'We don't have to be doing anything, we can be all not speaking, just make sure we're all together in the Platts', for God's sakes, please, for when she finally goes. Don't just have someone random with her or whatever.' So they did that, and luckily, they were able to do it and schedule it."

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.