As a new day dawned, Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) was furious that mum Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) had given Brody Michaelis (Ryan Mulvey) an alibi for the burglary on Kit's flat.

As Kit told Bernie she had to retract her statement or face an arrest for perverting the course of justice, she insisted that Brody was family, just as Kit's girlfriend, Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien), walked in.

Kit told Sarah that he might be Brody's biological father, and he later decided to give Brody a chance to redeem himself, promising to withdraw his statement if the teen turned over a new leaf.

Kit tells Sarah about Brody. ITV

When Kit told Brody he didn't want him to end up like Mick Michaelis (Joe Layton), the violent man who Brody believed to be his dad, Brody didn't react well.

The young man later confronted Bernie, suspicious over why she had given him the alibi.

While Bernie tried to explain herself, news reached them that Mick, who killed Craig last week, had suffered a beating in prison.

At the hospital, Mick received a visitor - but what home truths awaited him?

Official spoilers have already confirmed that on Friday (30th May 2025), Mick will tell wife Lou (Farrel Hegarty) that Kit arranged for him to be attacked, and that Kit ordered Mick to plead guilty to Craig's murder or face a worse beating.

But just how dark is this threat on Mick?

Viewers can watch the moment in question play out on ITVX, or wait until the episode airs at 8pm on ITV.

