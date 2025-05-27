Well, it appears not. According to a source (via The Sun): “Craig’s funeral will take place away from Weatherfield with Beth very much involved – but she won’t be back on screen.

“It will all make sense for the story and there’s a very touching goodbye to Craig from his friends in the community instead.”

Craig was violently attacked by Mick Michaelis (Joe Layton), who had a vendetta against Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) and took his anger out on Craig, with the young officer dying in the line of duty.

Lisa George as Beth Tinker. ITV

In heartbreaking scenes, doctors tried to revive Craig but was eventually declared dead, with Kirk, Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) and paramedic Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) all watching on in his final moments.

While George continued to be a beloved staple on the soap, she quit the series in 2024, revealing that she had hopes of taking on new roles in the future and not just wanting to be known for playing Beth.

At the time of her exit, George told RadioTimes.com and other press: "I've been on Corrie a long time, but you know what? It's flown. It's really difficult to comprehend how many years I've been here, because it hasn't computed at all."

As for his own character's demise, Smith had previously told RadioTimes.com and other press: "I'd already braced myself for what was about to happen.

"I'd been in that building since I was 12 years old, so I know exactly how it works. So I knew that my time was up and I knew that Craig had backed himself into a corner that was gonna be really hard to get out of.

"So I fully expected the chat [with producer Kate Brooks] to go that way. In the conversation with Kate, there'd been about 20 minutes of Kate kind of, talking to me, but we hadn't touched on when, or how, or who or what.

"So I kind of stopped Kate and said 'Look, I have two questions: one is when, and two is do I get killed?' And she kind of stopped and stumbled a little bit; and I said 'If it makes it easier for you, the right answer for me is Yes."

