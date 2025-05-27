Coronation Street star won't make on-screen return despite Craig Tinker death
Lisa George won't be back on the cobbles.
With Coronation Street fans still reeling from the death of Craig Tinker's (Colson Smith) death in recent episodes, many may be wondering just whether we could see the return of Craig's mum, Beth.
Although a fan-favourite on the soap, Lisa George bid farewell to the soap last year after 13 years in Weatherfield. So, will Beth be making a return to attend Craig's funeral?
Well, it appears not. According to a source (via The Sun): “Craig’s funeral will take place away from Weatherfield with Beth very much involved – but she won’t be back on screen.
“It will all make sense for the story and there’s a very touching goodbye to Craig from his friends in the community instead.”
Craig was violently attacked by Mick Michaelis (Joe Layton), who had a vendetta against Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) and took his anger out on Craig, with the young officer dying in the line of duty.
In heartbreaking scenes, doctors tried to revive Craig but was eventually declared dead, with Kirk, Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) and paramedic Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) all watching on in his final moments.
While George continued to be a beloved staple on the soap, she quit the series in 2024, revealing that she had hopes of taking on new roles in the future and not just wanting to be known for playing Beth.
At the time of her exit, George told RadioTimes.com and other press: "I've been on Corrie a long time, but you know what? It's flown. It's really difficult to comprehend how many years I've been here, because it hasn't computed at all."
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
As for his own character's demise, Smith had previously told RadioTimes.com and other press: "I'd already braced myself for what was about to happen.
"I'd been in that building since I was 12 years old, so I know exactly how it works. So I knew that my time was up and I knew that Craig had backed himself into a corner that was gonna be really hard to get out of.
"So I fully expected the chat [with producer Kate Brooks] to go that way. In the conversation with Kate, there'd been about 20 minutes of Kate kind of, talking to me, but we hadn't touched on when, or how, or who or what.
"So I kind of stopped Kate and said 'Look, I have two questions: one is when, and two is do I get killed?' And she kind of stopped and stumbled a little bit; and I said 'If it makes it easier for you, the right answer for me is Yes."
Read more:
- Coronation Street confirms Craig Tinker's fate in early ITVX release
- Coronation Street's Charlie Condou open to return more than 10 years after exit
- Coronation Street's Joe Layton reveals Mick's fury over paternity twist: "He becomes fixated on Kit"
- Coronation Street and Emmerdale confirm bumper crossover episode for new 2026 schedule launch
- 6 Coronation Street spoilers next week: Flashback special reveals shock Kit Green and Mick Michaelis secret
- Jacob Roberts teases Kit's blackmail twist and Coronation Street flashback reveal
- Farrel Hegarty on Lou's 'blind love' for volatile Mick in Coronation Street
- Coronation Street flashback episode to reveal Kit's explosive past
Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Morgan Cormack is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering everything drama-related on TV and streaming. She previously worked at Stylist as an Entertainment Writer. Alongside her past work in content marketing and as a freelancer, she possesses a BA in English Literature.