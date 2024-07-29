With Kevin unaware of Jack's torment, he and Abi told Jack the truth, comforted the teen and promised to be honest from this point on.

The couple then received a call from Stefan Brent (Paul Opacic) - father of Corey (Maximus Evans), who murdered Abi's son Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni).

Accused of creating the videos of Abi in revenge for her badmouthing him, Stefan asked for a meeting to put an end to their feud.

After questioning his sister Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) about her dealings with poor Jack and a run-in with nasty Stefan, Kevin wondered whether to hear Stefan out as Abi remained sceptical.

Later, Stefan called in when Jack was home alone and, unaware who he was, Jack allowed him inside to wait for Kevin. But when Stefan engineered the situation so that Jack popped to the shop for milk, Abi and Kev discovered the burner phone Kevin had taken from Stefan was now missing.

Jack was furious with himself for letting him into the house, especially when he learned that the burner may have contained proof that Stefan made the deep-fakes - but Abi insisted that none of this was his fault.

Abi visited Stefan at his office, challenging him on his latest act, but Stefan callously urged her to drop the whole thing and accept that she had lost.

At the garage, Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) arrested Kevin for burglary, and at the station, he was reminded of the previous claim that footage of him breaking and entering into Stefan's property was a deep-fake.

This was now proven not to be the case, meaning that Kevin had indeed committed burglary. Kevin returned home to explain that he'd had to own up, and he had his plea hearing the following week.

Jack continued to blame himself, and Abi encouraged him to go and see some friends, while she also headed out alone, leaving Kevin at home.

When Abi returned, Kevin showed her a news video of Stefan's office on fire.

When Abi remarked that Stefan had got what was coming to him at last, Kevin looked deeply troubled. Did Abi do the deed, and are the Websters both heading to prison?

