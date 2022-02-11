Coronation Street unveils Valentine's twist for Adam and Sarah

Perhaps the most explosive will be a revenge plan hatched by Lydia (Rebecca Ryan) on her ex-boyfriend Adam (Sam Robertson), as she remains determined to completely tear his life apart.

This Valentine's Day looks set to be a rocky one for three couples living on Coronation Street, as the ITV soap reveals its bombshell storylines for the romantic holiday.

Her scheme was first set into motion when she suddenly appeared in Weatherfield and soon befriended his current girlfriend Sarah (Tina O'Brien), who is yet to uncover her sinister intentions.

The clock is ticking as Lydia's obsession with Adam will only grow more intense over the next few weeks, leaving Sarah in the frightening position of not knowing who she can trust.

There's more trouble afoot for Jacob (Jack Ryan) and Amy (Elle Mulvaney) too, as the Barlows' disapproval of their association soars to new heights when their daughter collapses in a nightclub.

After furious parents Steve (Simon Gregson) and Tracy (Kate Ford) accuse Jacob of spiking their daughter, the truth comes out that he and Amy are in a relationship – and they don't take it well.

Steve punches Jacob in a blind rage, refusing to believe that he has truly turned over a new leaf, while Simon continues his mission to land the young Romeo behind bars.

Elsewhere in Weatherfield, Valentine's Day sees Daisy (Charlotte Jordan) and Daniel (Rob Mallard) decide to give their relationship another chance, but the latter's hectic work life threatens to tank things once again.

Coronation Street airs weekdays on ITV. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.