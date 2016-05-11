Why all those fan theories about Snoke being Darth Plagueis are definitely WRONG
Just when we thought we had solved Snoke's true identity, this comes to ruin it all
First off, sorry to put the brakes on some of the most imaginative Star Wars theorising on the internet. Personally, we thought part of the point of creating a huge, interconnected universe of films, stories, books, games and comics was that fans could participate in the mythology, join the dots and come up with something really quite brilliant.
But no. Apparently there has to be a limit on the amount that fans can play with the Star Wars franchise. And that limit has been reached... with Supreme Leader Snoke.
Ever since Snoke's scarred hologram appeared in The Force Awakens, people have been trying to uncover clues to his true identity.
The consensus so far has been that he must in actual fact be Darth Plagueis, the Sith lord and teacher of Darth Sidious – otherwise known as Emperor Palpatine.
From musical hints to clever storyline gymnastics, there are so many clues that we were almost convinced that this would be the big reveal in Episode VIII.
More like this
But we were wrong.
Star Wars insider Pablo Hidalgo has tried to nip all this Darth Plagueis stuff in the bud. He is Creative Executive of the Lucasfilm Story Group, which, in plain speak, means he's responsible for maintaining the official continuity and canon of the Star Wars films under Disney.