Ever since Snoke's scarred hologram appeared in The Force Awakens, people have been trying to uncover clues to his true identity.

The consensus so far has been that he must in actual fact be Darth Plagueis, the Sith lord and teacher of Darth Sidious – otherwise known as Emperor Palpatine.

From musical hints to clever storyline gymnastics, there are so many clues that we were almost convinced that this would be the big reveal in Episode VIII.

But we were wrong.

Star Wars insider Pablo Hidalgo has tried to nip all this Darth Plagueis stuff in the bud. He is Creative Executive of the Lucasfilm Story Group, which, in plain speak, means he's responsible for maintaining the official continuity and canon of the Star Wars films under Disney.

He says we're barking up the wrong AT-AT when it comes to Supreme Leader Snoke. He dead.

Killed by Palpatine/Sidious, as is the way with master-murdering Sith apprentices.

Just to be clear...

Dead.