Although iconic Doctor Who villain The Master wouldn’t officially appear on the series until two years later, debuting in 1971's Terror of the Autons, many fans have speculated that the War Chief might have been an earlier incarnation of the character.

The War Games in Colour – a re-edit of the serial featuring new colourised visuals and a new soundtrack – appeared to lend credence to that theory, incorporating composer Murray Gold's musical theme for The Master into scenes featuring the War Chief.

"In my head, the War Chief was always the Master, and we've lent into that," Doctor Who executive producer Collinson told Doctor Who Magazine.

"We've got Murray Gold and Dudley Simpson's Master themes under some of those big confrontations he has with Patrick Troughton.

"It's brilliant, such brilliant Doctor Who, but when you imagine it's the Doctor and the Master, it becomes even more epic.

Roger Delgado as the Master in Doctor Who BBC

"You end up investing so much more in that character. I mean, what a finale for the Second Doctor. I think it's one of the best Doctor finales there's ever been."

The potential link between the War Chief and The Master has previously been addressed in various spin-off media – with various stories either confirming or quashing the idea.

With so many different interpretations out there – including this new version of The War Games – the whole thing remains just about ambiguous enough for fans to be able to make their own minds up...

The latest season of Doctor Who will air on BBC One in the UK and on Disney Plus internationally in 2025, with a trailer released on Christmas Day teasing the arrival of new companion Belinda Chandra (played by Varada Sethu) and the return of former TARDIS traveller Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson).

Doctor Who Magazine 612 is on sale from Thursday 2nd January from Panini priced £7.99 (UK) and is also available as a digital edition from Pocketmags priced £6.99.

Doctor Who: The War Games in Colour is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.

