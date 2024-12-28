Doctor Who producer on War Chief twist: 'Imagine it's the Master, and it becomes even more epic'
Phil Collinson explains why The War Games in Colour "lent into" a popular fan theory.
The recent special edition of classic Doctor Who story The War Games hinted at a major reveal, appearing to confirm a long-held fan theory – and now the show's executive producer Phil Collinson has expanded on why the decision was made.
The War Games – first aired in 1969 – features a villainous character known as the War Chief (played by Edward Brayshaw), a member of the Doctor's own race gone rogue.
Although iconic Doctor Who villain The Master wouldn’t officially appear on the series until two years later, debuting in 1971's Terror of the Autons, many fans have speculated that the War Chief might have been an earlier incarnation of the character.
The War Games in Colour – a re-edit of the serial featuring new colourised visuals and a new soundtrack – appeared to lend credence to that theory, incorporating composer Murray Gold's musical theme for The Master into scenes featuring the War Chief.
"In my head, the War Chief was always the Master, and we've lent into that," Doctor Who executive producer Collinson told Doctor Who Magazine.
"We've got Murray Gold and Dudley Simpson's Master themes under some of those big confrontations he has with Patrick Troughton.
"It's brilliant, such brilliant Doctor Who, but when you imagine it's the Doctor and the Master, it becomes even more epic.
"You end up investing so much more in that character. I mean, what a finale for the Second Doctor. I think it's one of the best Doctor finales there's ever been."
The potential link between the War Chief and The Master has previously been addressed in various spin-off media – with various stories either confirming or quashing the idea.
With so many different interpretations out there – including this new version of The War Games – the whole thing remains just about ambiguous enough for fans to be able to make their own minds up...
The latest season of Doctor Who will air on BBC One in the UK and on Disney Plus internationally in 2025, with a trailer released on Christmas Day teasing the arrival of new companion Belinda Chandra (played by Varada Sethu) and the return of former TARDIS traveller Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson).
Read more:
- Doctor Who legend Tom Baker in unseen pictures from the Radio Times archive
- Doctor Who’s Steven Moffat reveals poignant Christmas special line was almost cut
Doctor Who Magazine 612 is on sale from Thursday 2nd January from Panini priced £7.99 (UK) and is also available as a digital edition from Pocketmags priced £6.99.
Doctor Who: The War Games in Colour is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.
Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Morgan Jeffery is the Digital Editor for Radio Times, overseeing all editorial output across the brand's digital platforms. He was previously TV Editor at Digital Spy and has featured as a TV expert on BBC Breakfast, BBC Radio 5 Live and Sky Atlantic.