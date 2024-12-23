Doctor Who fans think The War Games re-edit just confirmed an old fan theory
The War Chief vainglorious?
BBC Four debuted a new special edition of classic Doctor Who serial The War Games tonight (23rd December) – but alongside a brisk re-edit of the 1969 black-and-white epic, now colourised, came a surprising plot twist.
The original story – the last in Patrick Troughton's original run as the Second Doctor – features a villainous character known as the War Chief (played by Edward Brayshaw), a member of the Doctor's own race gone rogue.
Though classic Doctor Who villain The Master would not officially appear on the show for another two years – making his debut in 1971's Terror of the Autons – some fans have long theorised that The War Chief could have been an earlier incarnation of the character...
After all, both are errant Time Lords with natty facial hair and a penchant for teaming up with alien aggressors for their own ends.
Though the theory has been addressed in various spin-off media – with various stories either confirming or quashing the idea – the special edition of The War Games seems to have added more fuel to the fire...
In one of the story's most famous scenes, the Doctor (Troughton) and the War Chief lock eyes for the first time and instantly recognise each other, blowing the Doctor's cover.
The re-edited version of the scene, however, features a new musical score, with the familiar sounds of The Master Vainglorious – composer Murray Gold's theme for The Master – played during the dramatic confrontation.
Doctor Who fans watching the broadcast on BBC Four were quick to spot and seize on this implication that the War Chief is, in fact, The Master after all...
The additions to the original story didn't stop there, either – viewers also noticed that when the War Chief meets his 'demise' at the climax, shot down by the alien War Lords, a regeneration sound effect had been added...
"Did I just hear the regeneration sound effect when the War Chief is being taken away?" wrote one fan, while another added, "The Regeneration sound being added just after the War Chief got zapped was a nice little touch."
Of course, for those fans who want to believe that the War Chief and The Master – played by Roger Delgado when he eventually materialised in 1971 – are two separate beings, these new edits don't entirely prove anything one way or another.
All the same, we suspect that 'The War Chief is the Master' truthers will be counting this one as a win...
Doctor Who: The War Games in Colour is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.
Doctor Who will return to BBC One on Christmas Day (Wednesday 25th December) at 5:10pm. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
Authors
Morgan Jeffery is the Digital Editor for Radio Times, overseeing all editorial output across the brand's digital platforms. He was previously TV Editor at Digital Spy and has featured as a TV expert on BBC Breakfast, BBC Radio 5 Live and Sky Atlantic.