Speaking to ComicBook, Greg Nicotero said that directing the episode was "one of the most gratifying experiences that I’ve ever had", and revealed they put a baseball bat in the trough sequence as a "tip to Negan’s impending arrival a couple seasons later".

Nicotero said that the episode's opening is "probably the most harrowing first 10 minutes of an episode, and we got away with it", adding that he's "shocked at what we got away with".

Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira as Michonne in The Walking Dead. AMC

He continued: "We shot that episode in nine days, 10 days. I don’t even know how we did it, but we did it. And it really was just a great experience seeing all those stories applied in that particular episode.

"[No Sanctuary] and No Way Out, the Alexandria invasion, Night of the Living Dead episode, I think those are two of the strongest of the series."

Nicotero has also recently directed on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol, which is the second season of one of the original show's many spin-off/sequel shows, and sees the return of Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride to their roles as Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier.

That series will also return for a third season, while The Walking Dead: Dead City, which centres on the continuing adventures of Lauren Cohan's Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan, is set to return for a second season.

The Walking Dead is available to watch on Sky Atlantic and NOW - find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

