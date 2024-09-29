But for fans in the UK, when will they get to see the first episode, and what is the release schedule for the full season on Sky and NOW?

Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — The Book of Carol.

When will The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — The Book of Carol episode 1 air on Sky Max?

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol. AMC

While the first episode of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol is airing in the US on Sunday 29th September, fans will just have to wait a few days more to see it in the UK.

The episode, called La gentillesse des étrangers, will kick off the new season at 9pm on Friday 4th October on Sky Max and NOW.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — The Book of Carol UK release schedule

Anne Charrier as Genet in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2. Emmanuel Guimier/AMC

While new episodes of Daryl Dixon are being released on Sundays in the US, in the UK they are releasing on Fridays the following week, airing on Sky Max at 9pm and also streaming on NOW.

You can find a full list of the release dates for each of the season's six episodes below.

In the UK the season will run from Friday 4th October to Friday 8th November 2024, with the episodes releasing as follows:

Episode 1 – La gentillesse des étrangers – Friday 4th October, 9pm

Episode 2 – Moulin Rouge – Friday 11th October 2024, 9pm

Episode 3 – L'Invisible – Friday 18th October 2024, 9pm

Episode 4 – La Paradis Pour Toi – Friday 25th October 2024, 9pm

Episode 5 – Vouloir, C'est Pouvoir – Friday 1st November 2024, 9pm

Episode 6 – Au Revoir Les Enfants – Friday 8th November 2024, 9pm

What is The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — The Book of Carol about?

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2. Emmanuel Guimier/AMC

The official synopsis for the new season says it "picks up where The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon left off, following fan-favourite characters Daryl Dixon (Reedus) and Carol Peletier (McBride)".

The synopsis continues: "They both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest.

"Additionally, Genet (Anne Charrier)’s movement builds momentum, setting Pouvoir on a violent collision course with the Union of Hope in the fight for France's future."

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 will arrive on Sky Max and NOW on 4th October – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

