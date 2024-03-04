A trailer was released last month, teasing a gripping mystery - with fans comparing it to hit shows like 1899.

So, as we prepare for the new series, here's everything we know so far about The Signal on Netflix.

The Signal will drop on Netflix on 7th March. The limited series will consist of four 60-minute episodes.

The show was based on an idea from Nadine Gottmann and Sebastian Hilger, with the screenplay being written by Florian David Fitz, Nadine Gottmann and Kim Zimmermann.

The Signal. Netflix

What is the plot of The Signal on Netflix?

The Signal has been described as an "exciting and emotional mystery-drama".

An official synopsis from Netflix reads: "After months in space, a reunion for astronaut Paula (Peri Baumeister) and her family seems close enough to touch.

"But when Paula's plane vanishes without a trace, her husband Sven (Florian David Fitz) and daughter Charlie (Yuna Bennett) are left behind – distraught, distressed, and with a terrifying riddle that Paula left them from her travels…"

The Signal cast: Who stars in the Netflix series?

The Signal. Netflix

The cast of The Signal is as follows:

Florian David Fitz

Peri Baumeister

Yuna Bennett

Hadi Khanjanpour

Sheeba Chadha

Katharina Schüttler

Nilam Farooq

Meret Becker

Seumas Sargent

Katharina Thalbach

As well as writing the screenplay, Florian David Fitz stars in the mystery thriller. He's also known for films like The Most Beautiful Day and 100 Things.

Is there a trailer for The Signal on Netflix?

Yes! You can check out the trailer, released in February, below.

The Signal is released on 7th March on Netflix.

