The Falcon and the Winter Soldier writer hints at mysterious character he wants paired up with Thor

There’s no doubt that unusual yet effective pairings are one of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier‘s greatest strengths so far.

Marvel’s second foray into Disney Plus sees Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes team up post-blip and their pal Captain America’s retirement. Though the pair get off to a rather rocky start, the chemistry between them is undeniable – especially when they’re gazing into each other’s eyes during some impromptu couples therapy.

During a chat with Rotten Tomatoes TV, the Marvel show’s writer Malcolm Spellman revealed that’s not the only superpowered pairing he thinks would work. As it turns out, he’s already got some ideas on what member of the The Falcon and The Winter Soldier cast he’d like to see team up with Thor, who he calls one of the “big world-shakers”.

Spellman said: “There are characters in our series who I would love to see partnered with… let’s say it’s a very grounded character partnered with one of the big world-shakers like Thor, who hasn’t moved on because the personality is so strong.”

He does have someone specific in mind, but there is a catch. We won’t get to meet this mysterious character until episode five. “It’s the episode five character,” Spellman added. “I’d love to see that character with Thor.”

So, who could this mysterious character be? Episode two ended with Bucky and Sam deciding to pay Civil War villain Helmut Zemo a visit (which you can read all about in our The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode two review), so we can probably rule him out – plus, he’s not exactly the “grounded” type.

The pair also fittingly mentioned Sharon Carter in the same episode. We know Emily VanCamp is set to appear at some point, so perhaps this means we’ll have to wait a little longer to see the former CIA Agent’s re-entrance to the MCU.

