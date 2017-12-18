The end is nigh for Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor, who’ll be regenerating in the Doctor Who Christmas special next week(!). And as a new behind-the-scenes video shows, the Time Lord and actor will be sorely missed by the Who cast and crew.

“It’s a total privilege to be here for Peter’s exit,” says Mark Gatiss, who stars as The Captain in the upcoming special. “I think he’s been magnificent. Particularly this year he’s risen to a pinnacle.”

The video also features a few words from Capaldi himself, who discusses hanging up his sonic glasses for good: “There comes a time when it's time. And I think it's time."

Brace yourself for some major feels…

Doctor Who: Twice Upon a Time airs on BBC1 on Christmas Day (Monday 25th December) at 5:30pm

