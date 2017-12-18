The end is nigh for Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor, who’ll be regenerating in the Doctor Who Christmas special next week(!). And as a new behind-the-scenes video shows, the Time Lord and actor will be sorely missed by the Who cast and crew.

“It’s a total privilege to be here for Peter’s exit,” says Mark Gatiss, who stars as The Captain in the upcoming special. “I think he’s been magnificent. Particularly this year he’s risen to a pinnacle.”