However, it’s now emerged that these fans might want to save their pennies before splashing out on a beige trenchcoat – because according to one show insider, there’s one thing everybody’s gotten wrong about Whittaker’s jacket thus far.

Despite appearances, it’s not beige at all – it’s actually light blue.

Or so says Doctor Who Brand Manager Edward Russell, who revealed the coat’s true colour at Long Island Doctor Who-con and later confirmed the comments on Twitter, telling fans that the coat is actually a sky blue/lilac colour and not the sandy hue it appears in the official image.

Apparently, the lighting of the shot is to blame for the confusion, but hopefully some new photos will get out there soon to clear up the mistake and make sure fans can dress as their sci-fi hero with ease. And here’s what that might look like…

Now, if someone can just confirm to us that this means the Tardis is now secretly beige, we’ll have our whole ensemble ready for Christmas Day. Ball’s in your court, BBC.

