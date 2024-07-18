The Boys season finale was originally set to be called Assassination Run, but has since been retitled as Season Four Finale. A trigger warning has also been placed at the start of the episode, warning that "viewer discretion" is advised.

Prime Video also released a statement on Instagram, saying: "The season finale of The Boys contains scenes of fictional political violence, which some viewers may find disturbing, especially in light of the injuries and tragic loss of life sustained during the assassination attempt on former President Trump.

"The Boys is a fictitious series that was filmed in 2023, and any scene or plotline similarities to these real-world events are coincidental and unintentional. Amazon, Sony Pictures Television and the producers of The Boys reject, in the strongest terms, real-world violence of any kind."

More like this

Antony Starr as Homelander in The Boys season 4. Amazon Studios

The penultimate episode of The Boys season 4 saw a plot by Homelander and Sister Sage taking place to assassinate president elect Robert Singer, with the finale bringing this storyline to a head.

Read more:

The episode marks the end of the adult superhero show's penultimate season, with season 5 confirmed to be its last.

Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com, Black Noir star Nathan Mitchell recently gave his own thoughts on the show coming to an end, saying: "We always knew it was the rough plan, but I think he confirmed it with us probably earlier this year.

"And on one level, it's sad, because I love the show, I love everybody on the show, so happy that they’re in my life. On another level, we'll have the opportunity to continue being in each other's life, but just not in the same way.

"You always want to go out on as high of a note as possible. You want to tell the story you want to tell on your terms, and I think that's what we're doing by deciding to end it at five seasons."

The Boys seasons 1-4 are available to stream in full now on Prime Video – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. Plus, read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.