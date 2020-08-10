Seth Rogen is using his background in coming-of-age comedies to produce a new Ninja Turtles story that places added focus on the teenage part of their team name.

Rogen has spoken out about his plans for the franchise, which sound markedly different to what we've seen before.

Where the most recent movies were produced by blockbuster filmmaker Michael Bay, thus predictably placing emphasis on wild action sequences, Rogen's TMNT will be more character-focused.

Speaking to Insider, he explained: "I think one thing we've been pretty consistently good at over the years is creating material about teenagers, from Blockers, Good Boys, and Superbad. That was really what became exciting for us is how do we make a great action-adventure movie that's also a great teenage movie."

Here's everything we know about the project so far:

When is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot in cinemas?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will be released on 4th August 2023.

The film was announced in June 2020, meaning its in the early stages of production right now, but may not be quite as hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic as it will be animated rather than live-action.

Who is in the cast of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles?

There are no confirmed actors for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles just yet, but it's expected that the reboot will enlist an all-new cast to play the eponymous characters.

However, Rogen is insisting that the lead turtles be voiced by teen actors.

Rogen has a lot of A-list friends in Hollywood who regularly take time to cameo in his projects, so it's quite possible that his TMNT movie could include some famous faces.

The film will be directed by Jeff Rowe, who has a background in animation as one of the writers on cult hit Disney series Gravity Falls, while Brendan O'Brien (Bad Neighbours) will pen the script.

Will it be connected to the previous TMNT movies?

Megan Fox in 2014's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Industrial Light & Magic / Paramount

No. While it could borrow some plot elements or reuse some characters seen in the recent films, Rogen's TMNT will not be directly connected to any of the previous ones.

Paramount decided to scrap their most recent film franchise, which co-starred Megan Fox, Will Arnett and Stephen Amell, after 2016's Out of the Shadows underperformed at the global box office.

