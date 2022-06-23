Stranger Things fans don't think it should change to weekly release

This was the first season of the sci-fi show to experiment with how the episodes are dropped on the streamer, with the final episodes held back for a second release, contrary to Netflix's usual model of dropping them all at once.

We're just around the corner from the final episodes of Stranger Things season 4 , but when they arrive it's sure to be bittersweet. That's because as much as we look forward to seeing the Hawkins gang again, we know that there's only one more season to go after this before the hit Netflix show comes to an end for good.

However, we wanted to find out whether fans would want to see even more experimentation when season 5 comes around, with episodes being delivered weekly to spread out the upside-down goodness.

Well, the results of our exclusive RadioTimes.com poll are in and it seems that most fans would rather stick to the binge model - although, it was close.

Out of 1,586 votes, 700 voted for a weekly drop while 886 wanted to binge the episodes, making for a split of 44 per cent to 56 per cent respectively.

Thankfully, those fans who voted for the binge model are in luck - Peter Friedlander, Netflix’s head of scripted series for the US and Canada, recently said: "For the fans of Stranger Things, this is how they’ve been watching that show, and I think to change that on them would be disappointing.

"To not give them exactly what they’ve been expecting — which is Stranger Things is a seasonal experience, they go through that with them — I think that it would be an abrupt change."

Those who enjoy the weekly release model certainly aren't missing out either. While Netflix seems to be sticking to its guns, Disney Plus, Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video have all been utilising the weekly drop for a while, with recent series including Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Boys taking advantage of the strategy.