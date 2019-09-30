There's also a sound which bears a striking resembles to the Westminster chimes... could it be Big Ben? Will Stranger Things season four see at least some of its characters relocate to the UK?

In addition to the renewal news, series creators and showrunners the Duffer brothers have also signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to produce new film and television projects.

“The Duffer Brothers have captivated viewers around the world with Stranger Things and we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with them to bring their vivid imaginations to other film and series projects our members will love,” said Netflix's chief content officer Ted Sarandos. “We can’t wait to see what The Duffer Brothers have in store when they step outside the world of The Upside Down.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to continue our relationship with Netflix,” Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer said. “Ted Sarandos, Cindy Holland, Brian Wright, and Matt Thunell took a huge chance on us and our show — and forever changed our lives.

"From our first pitch meeting to the release of Stranger Things 3, the entire team at Netflix has been nothing short of sensational, providing us with the kind of support, guidance, and creative freedom we always dreamed about. We can’t wait to tell many more stories together — beginning, of course, with a return trip to Hawkins!”

The third season of Stranger Things, released in July, ended with the apparent death of Sheriff Jim Hopper (David Harbour), with Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) subsequently taking her sons and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) away from Hawkins, Indiana to start a new life.

Fans suspect that Hopper may have survived, however – could his surprise survival be what lures Joyce and company back home?