Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

That’s not all. The outline also suggests Naomi Watts or The Wrestler's Marisa Tomei could have played Joyce Byers, a role that went to Winona Ryder. The character is also described as entering a relationship with Hopper, albeit a "rocky" one.

The overview also drops some interesting notes about the Hawkins kids, in particular with Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) described as a “sensitive kid with sexual identity issues,” a detail which has previously been a topic of speculation for fans.

And it looks like Dustin, the boy played by Gaten Matarazzo, was originally imagined as “overweight and wearing glasses” and was bullied for his looks. Of course, in the actual show the character is picked on for his cleidocranial dysplasia – a defect that leaves Dustin without teeth, just like Matarazzo.

More like this

Although not officially greenlit, most are expecting Stranger Things to return for a fourth season, with the Duffer brothers previously saying they have plans for another run of the monster hit.

Advertisement

Based on the pattern of previous seasons, we might expect a fourth run to drop in late 2020, or early 2021.