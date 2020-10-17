The news was confirmed in a video – uploaded by the official Star Trek Twitter account – which saw stars of the series excitedly announced the fourth run.

This IS the news you're looking for The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The video begins with stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones and showrunners Kurtzman and Paradise announcing, "Star Trek: Discovery. Season 4. It's official. We are back. November 2nd. Production begins."

Michael Burnham star Martin-Green then says, "Oh my goodness, I am so excited to be back on set. It's going to be great to see everybody and I think we're going to really love on each other.

More like this

"I'm so excited to be giving you a season 4 and... watch season 3! That's what I would say. That's what I'm really excited about."

And Saru actor Jones adds, "I am looking forward to the one thing I always look most forward to when we get to come back for another season of Star Trek: Discovery, and that is to be reunited with my family again. The Trek family. The Discovery family.

"To be able to at least be in the same room again, even if we can't hug each other right away, I don't know how it's all going to work but I can't wait."

The first episode of Star Trek Discovery season 3 was added to Netflix for UK fans yesterday (Friday 17th October), with the remaining episodes set to be released on a weekly schedule from now until 8th January.

The series reunites several members of the Star Trek Discovery cast including Martin-Green, Jones and Anthony Rapp, picking up from the cliffhanger that marked the end of season 2 a year and a half ago.

Advertisement

Star Trek: Discovery season three begins streaming on Netflix on Friday 16th October. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.