Star Trek: Discovery debuts explosive new season 5 teaser

The trailer shows the crew being sent on a mission to find "the greatest treasure in the known galaxy", with plenty of space flights, shoot outs and explosions ensuing. As Sonequa Martin-Green's Michael Burnham says, "never a dull moment".

Star Trek fans have been waiting patiently for the fifth season of Star Trek: Discovery , and now thanks to New York Comic Con we've got our first action-packed teaser for the new run of episodes.

The official synopsis for season 5, which is set to debut next year on Paramount Plus, says: "In Season 5, Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncover a mystery that sends them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries.

"But there are others on the hunt as well… dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it." You can watch the full teaser trailer right here now.

Alongside the teaser, the show's Comic Con panel also gave us details of three new characters joining the series, played by Callum Keith Rennie (The Umbrella Academy), Eve Harlow (Agents of SHIELD) and Elias Toufexis (Shadowhunters).

Rennie plays Rayner, who is described as "a gruff, smart Starfleet Captain who holds a clear line between commander and crew – he leads, they follow.

"Rayner's all about the mission, whatever it may be, and he doesn't do niceties along the way; his feeling is, you get the job done and apologise later. He has a storied track record of wartime success, but in times of peace, he struggles. Collaboration is not his strong suit. That said, if it serves the greater good he's willing to learn … but it won't be easy."

Meanwhile Harlow plays Moll, "a former courier turned outlaw, who is highly intelligent and dangerous, with an impressive strategic mind and a sharp wit. She goes into every situation with a clear plan and stays focused and clear-headed on her goal, even when things go awry."

Moll is is the partner of Toufexis' L'ak, "a former courier turned outlaw, who is tough, impulsive and fiercely protective".

Paramount says that "So long as he knows she's safe, he doesn't care about collateral damage or its consequences – a perspective that makes him very dangerous at times and will put him on the opposite side of Captain Burnham and the crew of the USS Discovery when they come into conflict."

Star Trek: Discovery season 5 will premiere in 2023, while seasons 1-4 are available on Paramount Plus now. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

