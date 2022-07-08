Star Trek: Discovery star would love Picard-style return in 30 years

Recently, both Patrick Stewart (The Next Generation) and Kate Mulgrew (Voyager) have returned to Trek following long absences via recently launched shows Picard and Prodigy on Paramount Plus.

Sonequa Martin-Green has said she would be open to reprising her Star Trek role decades from now in a similar manner to her older peers in the franchise.

Combined with the recent craze for belated sequels – from Jurassic World to Ghostbusters: Afterlife – this highlights how genre roles in today's world can prove to be lifelong commitments.

In a conversation with RadioTimes.com, Martin-Green discussed the rising trend and revealed whether she too would be willing to return as Commander Michael Burnham further down the line.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

She said: "I appreciate the opportunities that Sir Patrick and Kate have had to come back because they are just as loved today as they ever were – perhaps more… probably more loved. They’re legendary.

"And so, to have them back and to have them back in a new way is very exciting to us and then to everybody who loves the show."

Martin-Green added: "So yeah, I would [come back]. I love Michael Burnham. That would be really cool if I could come back in 30 years, God willing we’re all good to go 30 years from now and still watching TV."

Following a shock delay, Star Trek: Discovery season 4 has finally premiered in the UK with the launch of Paramount Plus, joining brand new spin-off Strange New Worlds and other iterations on the newbie streaming service.

Star Trek: Discovery: S1-4 is available on Paramount Plus now. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.