Spock on Spock: Zachary Quinto celebrates the "full and beautiful life" of Star Trek's Leonard Nimoy
Quinto has paid a heartfelt tribute to the man he said was an "instrumental figure" in his life
The passing of iconic Star Trek star Leonard Nimoy comes with deep sorrow, but "we should all be so lucky to live half as fulfilled a life as he did" says friend and co-star Zachary Quinto.
"There’s sadness, but it’s tempered by the very full life he lived," Quinto told US chat show host Conan O'Brien in a moving tribute to the actor.
Quinto worked alongside Nimoy when he appeard as the young Spock in the modern Star Trek films, and said that the original star was an "instrumental figure" in his life.
Quinto explained that, despite the loss, for a man like Nimoy there is so much good to focus on: "He lived a full life and a beautiful life and there really, in the end, was much more celebration of what he accomplished and how many lives he touched. We’ll certainly miss him, he’s an amazing man."
Tributes have continued to flood in, including a fitting addition to The Big Bang Theory's closing credits.
More like this
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HxXbrLcXV6E
Catch Conan Monday-Thursday at 11pm on truTV in the UK, freeview channel 68