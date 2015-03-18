Quinto worked alongside Nimoy when he appeard as the young Spock in the modern Star Trek films, and said that the original star was an "instrumental figure" in his life.

Quinto explained that, despite the loss, for a man like Nimoy there is so much good to focus on: "He lived a full life and a beautiful life and there really, in the end, was much more celebration of what he accomplished and how many lives he touched. We’ll certainly miss him, he’s an amazing man."

Tributes have continued to flood in, including a fitting addition to The Big Bang Theory's closing credits.

