Created back in 1980, She-Hulk has won the hearts of readers around the world, known for juggling superhero business with a demanding day job as well as for regularly shattering the fourth wall (more than a decade before Deadpool did so).

Jennifer Walters is bounding off the pages of the comic books and into her very own Disney Plus series with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law , which stars Orphan Black's Tatiana Maslany in the title role.

While some of the Marvel shows on Disney Plus, such as Ms Marvel and Moon Knight, have felt largely disconnected from the wider universe, this latest offering will be more closely linked from the very beginning.

After all, Jennifer Walters is the cousin of Bruce Banner, who has been a huge part of the MCU since it began, while trailers have confirmed she'll also cross paths with Abomination (Tim Roth), Wong (Benedict Wong) and Daredevil (Charlie Cox).

If you can't to wait to start watching She-Hulk from the moment it drops on Disney Plus, check out all the information you need on the series below.

What time is She-Hulk streaming on Disney Plus?

Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk / Bruce Banner in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios.

She-Hulk will be streaming on Disney Plus from 8:00AM (BST) on Thursday 18th August 2022.

For those residing in the United States, the show should appear from 12 midnight PDT and 2am CDT.

Disney Plus is breaking from its usual release strategy by launching She-Hulk on Thursdays instead of Wednesdays, which may be to help avoid direct competition with next month's Star Wars spin-off Andor.

For context, Ms Marvel was recently reported to have lower viewership than the other live-action Marvel Studios shows, with some speculating this could have been caused by releasing on the same day as new episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

How many episodes are there in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law?

The first season of She-Hulk consists of nine episodes in total, each of which clock in at around 30 minutes (including credits), placing it at a similar overall duration as Marvel's WandaVision.

What is She-Hulk about?

(L-R): Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer "Jen" Walters, Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, and Drew Matthews as Dennis Bukowski in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. ©Marvel Studios 2022.

She-Hulk follows lawyer Jennifer Walters, who gains the same gamma-fuelled powers as her cousin, Bruce Banner, after both are involved in a serious accident.

Fortunately, Jen regains full control over her mind and body even while in her stronger form, allowing her to hold onto her day job fighting cases in the courtroom.

However, when her secret gets out, she'll find it hard to remain anonymous as powered beings from across the Marvel Universe begin crashing into her life – in some cases, literally.

