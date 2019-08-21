It’s yet unclear if this divorce means that Peter Parker, currently played by Tom Holland, will be forced to completely swing out of the MCU or if the disagreement simply lies in whether Marvel boss Kevin Feige produces the superhero’s next solo film.

According to Sony, the latter is the case. Speaking on Twitter, the studio said panic around Spider-Man’s future was “mischaracterized” and talks were centred on Feig’s role as “lead producer of our next live-action Spider-Man film”.

However, fans and MCU cast members have posted their worries that Feige’s removal means Holland’s Spider-Man will be removed from the Marvel Cinematic Universe altogether.

Jeremy Renner, who plays hero Hawkeye, addressed Sony on Instagram, saying “we want Spider-Man back to [Stan Lee] and [Marvel] please”.

Many other fans have sent similar messages to Sony...

The deal between Sony and Marvel to share the Spider-Man film rights was first signed in 2015, a development that led to Holland portraying a younger version of the character in Captain America: Civil War.

According to Deadline, Sony is developing two further Spider-Man movies, with Holland reprising his role as the webslinger. Whether or not these films will appear in the MCU, we’ll have to see.