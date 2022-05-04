Set between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, the series will delve into the exiled Jedi's years in hiding, before he started young Luke Skywalker down the path towards becoming a Jedi.

Disney Plus has dropped a brand new Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer to celebrate Star Wars Day, giving us a closer look at Ewan McGregor's return to arguably his most iconic role.

Since acquiring the Star Wars brand from George Lucas, Disney has been a big supporter of Star Wars Day, which is held annually on the date of 4th May (as in, 'May the 4th be with you').

Therefore, it was a no-brainer to release the final Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer today, which should tide fans over until the show's double-bill launch at the end of the month on Disney Plus.

You can watch the latest Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer below.

As previously announced, Obi-Wan Kenobi reunites McGregor with his prequel trilogy co-star Hayden Christensen, who plays fallen Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker, now known by the name Darth Vader.

Vader features only sparingly in these fresh clips, but his shadow looms large as the Empire's ruthless Inquisitor Reva (Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit) warns Obi-Wan in the final moments: "You can't escape him."

We then see footage of Vader's part-cyborg body being assembled, before his trademark breathing starts up, which seems to promise another duel between the Sith Lord and his former master.

Indira Varma (Carnival Row), Rupert Friend (Homeland) and Sung Kang (Fast & Furious) also star, while Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse reprise their Attack of the Clones roles of Owen and Beru Lars.

The six-part miniseries is directed by Deborah Chow, who is a familiar name to Star Wars fans owing to her previous work on The Mandalorian, with other screen credits including Jessica Jones, Lost in Space and Better Call Saul.

Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney Plus on Friday 27th May 2022 – sign up for Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

