Capaldi added that, unlike Coleman's Clara Oswald, the new arrival will know "very little about the Doctor".

"Clara had prior knowledge of the Doctor," Capaldi told Brazilian website Omelete. "It was conceived as a human connected to your timeline, and so had access to the cosmic nature of the Doctor. She understood a little about how he was. And as she was already with [Eleventh Doctor] Matt [Smith], she knew the Daleks and the TARDIS. Now we have someone who knows very little about the Doctor."

Advertisement

How much or how little fans will already know about the new companion when they are finally announced remains to be seen...