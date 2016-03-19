New Doctor Who companion has been cast - and will be "along any minute" reveals Peter Capaldi
Capaldi says he now knows who his next TARDIS companion will be and that they represent an "exciting" and "very different sort of take on it"
The new Doctor Who companion has been cast – and according to Peter Capaldi, Jenna Coleman's replacement could be announced very soon...
"There will be a new companion, along any minute," said Capaldi, "which I'm very excited about, 'cause obviously I know who that is and we've been doing a bit of work together already and it's very exciting. Because it's a very different sort of take on it."
Capaldi added that, unlike Coleman's Clara Oswald, the new arrival will know "very little about the Doctor".
"Clara had prior knowledge of the Doctor," Capaldi told Brazilian website Omelete. "It was conceived as a human connected to your timeline, and so had access to the cosmic nature of the Doctor. She understood a little about how he was. And as she was already with [Eleventh Doctor] Matt [Smith], she knew the Daleks and the TARDIS. Now we have someone who knows very little about the Doctor."
How much or how little fans will already know about the new companion when they are finally announced remains to be seen...