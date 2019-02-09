“I suspect your ten year old would enjoy it when it comes out,” he added, in response to the prospective viewer’s concerns about letting her child watch the series.

“Parental Caution: it contains two bottoms, one of them Eve's; three swear words; and a lot of maggots coming out of a telephone.”

Good Omens, which is set to be released on Amazon Prime this spring ahead of a BBC broadcast later this year, stars Tennant as a demon called Crawley, who teams up with an angel (Michael Sheen) in an attempt to avoid armageddon once the antichrist is placed in their care.

Featuring various historical figures and at least one episode that tracks Crawley and Sheen’s Aziraphale throughout human history, when it comes to visiting different points in time the series definitely bears some Doctor Who comparisons – though what other tonal similarities Gaiman’s referring to will probably remain a mystery until the series debuts.

Then again, there is a very subtle appearance from the Daleks in the book, so there might be more blatant crossovers than you'd expect..

Good Omens will stream on Amazon Prime this spring