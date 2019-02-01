The clip states that "the world will end this Spring", putting the Good Omens release on Amazon Prime Video firmly in the 'spring 2019' window.

But is there anything else hidden that can help us narrow it down a bit?

"The world will end this Spring – according to the Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch," the text in the video reads. "Except, a somewhat fussy angel and a fast-living demon – who live here on earth – are not actually looking forward to it."

Michael Sheen and David Tennant are set to star as the angel and the demon respectively.

Are there some anagrams or hidden images/info in the video above that we're missing?

One inspired suggestion from a fan pondered what 'apocalyptic' events are set to take place this spring – and pointed at Brexit (29th March 2019).

29th March is at least a Friday, traditionally the day that Amazon shows are revealed, so the suggestion isn't as out there as you might think.

Or maybe all this talk of angels and demons mean that the Easter weekend in April is more likely?

Following its release on Amazon, Good Omens will be broadcast at some point on the BBC.

Gaiman also added that the music in the new video is actually the theme music for the series composed by David Arnold.

Good Omens is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video in 2019

This article was originally published on 23 January 2019