The House of the Dragon actor made the comments in a filmed interview, when he was asked if he'd prefer to play the Doctor again opposite former co-star Karen Gillan, or film a Morbius sequel alongside Jared Leto.

Matt Smith has said that he would reprise his role as the Eleventh Doctor in Doctor Who , calling the character "the best part in the world".

"Doctor Who. Doctor Who's the best. Doctor Who's the best part in the world, you know," Smith told It's Gone Viral: Presents.

"That's not to say I wouldn't love to be in a Morbius sequel with Jared because I would, but, you know, the Doctor's the Doctor – unbeatable. All part of the plan."

When the interviewer said how delighted he was with Smith's choice, the actor responded with: "I had to."

Matt Smith in Morbius Sony Pictures

Smith joined the cast of MCU film Morbius, playing Milo, the surrogate brother to Michael Morbius (Jared Leto), who suffers from the very same rare degenerative blood condition that his friend has been diagnosed with.

When Morbius unintentionally turns himself into a vampire in his hunt for a cure, Milo is also tempted to undergo the transformation...

Smith first shot to stardom when he took over the lead role on Doctor Who from David Tennant, playing the Eleventh Doctor for a three-season tenure.

Morbius is released in UK cinemas on Thursday 31st March 2022.

