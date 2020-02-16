“I can't [say much] but it's so exciting!” Gill told us at the annual Radio Times Covers Party.

“We filmed it a long time ago but it's so action-packed. Again, it's a two-parter which is new for us for this series.

“There are a lot of Cybermen,” she added. “I know we say this all the time but it was really fun to do. I think it'll be an amazing episode for everyone to watch.”

More like this

In a series that has seen the shock return of the Master (Sacha Dhawan), the mystery of the Timeless Child and the appearance of a previously unknown incarnation of the Doctor (played by Jo Martin), the two-part story will have a lot to resolve – but according to Gill, we should expect at least some of these puzzles to be solved by the end of episode 10.

“It's filled with loads of things,” she teased. “It ties a lot of things up that have happened. There's a through-arc, basically, and that is part of it.”

Sadly, Gill wouldn’t be drawn on any more details – but with just a couple of weeks left until both episodes air, at least we won’t have long to find out all the answers to the mysteries we’ve been pondering since the series began.

Advertisement

Doctor Who continues at 7:10pm on Sundays on BBC One