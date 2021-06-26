Exclusive – Loki star Sophia di Martino says there’s “more to discover” about Sylvie

After a long period of viewer speculation, Loki episode three finally introduced us properly to Sophia di Martino’s character Sylvie, an alternate version of Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief who looks set to play a key role in future episodes of the Disney Plus series.

Chased by the Time Variance Authority and trapped on a dying world with Loki, things aren’t looking too good for Sylvie by the end of the latest episode – but outside the world of the show, Di Martino’s just happy it’s a role she can finally talk about.

“You know what? It’s quite surreal. It’s been a strange few weeks for me,” she tells RadioTimes.com. “It’s really nice to finally be here, and be able to talk to you about it.

“But I have to definitely check myself. We’re only on episode three. You don’t know everything yet. I still have to be careful!”

You see, despite audiences already getting a whistlestop run through Sylvie’s backstory in episode three – a Loki variant, on the run from the TVA her whole life, decides to take her revenge – there’s apparently more to the character, which will be revealed in upcoming episodes.

“There’s a bunch more to discover,” Di Martino told us. “We’re only halfway through. So, yeah, things are going to get probably even weirder!

“You are probably going to learn more about Sylvie’s backstory. I’m excited to see what people think about that, and to see why she’s so angry with the TVA.”

Di Martino wouldn’t be drawn much more than that – though she did note that she agreed with co-star Tom Hiddleston that episodes four and five were Loki’s biggest and best – and based on how long she managed to keep her original secret under wraps, it seems unlikely she’ll let anything slip before the end of the series.

“I don’t worry about it too much, because I know I’m not going to say anything that I shouldn’t do,” she told us.

“It was autumn 2019 [when I was cast]. So it’s been quite a while. Luckily, I’m very good at keeping secrets – maybe too good. I just haven’t told anyone what I’ve been doing for… you know, my mum didn’t know what I’ve been doing.

“It’s been quite intense,” she laughed. “At the moment, I’m just relieved to finally say the name Sylvie.”

So what’s next for Lady Loki, and is she everything she seems? We’ll just have to watch on to find out…

