Join the cast of Sky’s Intergalactic for an exclusive RadioTimes.com Q&A

Get ready to journey to outer space, distant worlds and dangerous locales in Sky’s new sci-fi drama Intergalactic, which follows a crew of escaped convicts as they bust out of their prison transport ship and head to pastures new.

Advertisement

With an all-star cast and exciting special effects, it’s a space opera worth tuning in for when it debuts on the 30th April – and now RadioTimes.com readers can get a sneak peek at the series before it airs, with series stars Thomas Turgoose, Sharon Duncan Brewster, Parminder Nagra, Imogen Daines and other cast members joining us for an exclusive Q&A to share all the insider info about the series.

Hosted by RadioTimes.com’s Patrick Cremona and with a mix of pre-submitted and live fan questions, the Intergalactic Q&A will take place at 7:00pm on Tuesday 27th April, and will stream live on RadioTimes.com’s social media channels – Radio Times Facebook page and the Radio Times Twitter feed – on the night.

If you have any pressing questions for the cast you’d like to see answered during the panel, be sure to send them our way by 1pm on Monday 26th April by tweeting or messaging us on Instagram, adding the hashtag #RTIntergalactic.

This IS the news you're looking for The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sci-fi and fantasy newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

We’re sure it’ll be a night to remember – and based on the series synopsis, it seems like there’ll be a lot to talk about…

Written by award-winning showrunner, Julie Gearey (Prisoners’ Wives, Cuffs, Secret Diary of a Call Girl), the series tells the story of fearless young cop and galactic pilot, Ash Harper (Savannah Steyn), who has her glittering career ripped away from her after being wrongly convicted of a treasonous crime and exiled to a distant prison colony.

But on the way there, Ash’s fellow convicts stage a mutiny and seize control of their prison transfer ship. With the flight crew dead, mob leader Tula Quik (Sharon Duncan-Brewster), is intent on reaching the free world – Arcadia – with her gang; and Ash is the only pilot who can get them there. Ash is forced to join them on the run towards a distant galaxy and an uncertain future.

This high-octane drama also stars Thomas Turgoose, Parminder Nagra, Imogen Daines, Eleanor Tomlinson, Natasha O’Keeffe, Oliver Coopersmith, newcomer Diany Samba-Bandza and Craig Parkinson.

Advertisement

Sky Original Intergalactic begins on Sky One on Friday 30th April. Want something else to watch? Check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.