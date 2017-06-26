It turns out John Simm didn't even recognise himself as the Master’s Baltic-accented Klingon-esque camouflage in Doctor Who episode World Enough and Time.

Speaking in a behind-the-scenes video about his transformation, Simm revealed the heavy prosthetics, Dwarven-beard and new-fangled teeth fooled even his own eyes: “Every time I walked past the mirror I had a heart attack! I was like ‘Eugh!’ – you forget it's on!”