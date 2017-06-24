John Simm's Master keeps fans waiting for his Doctor Who return
SPOILERS: The evil Time Lord was hidden in plain sight in World Enough and Time, the opener to the two-part series finale, and he took his time to reveal himself
How long did it take you to spot the Master hiding in plain sight? Or did the big reveal come as a complete surprise?
We knew John Simm's incarnation of the Doctor's Time Lord nemesis was due to resurface in this week's episode of Doctor Who, World Enough and Time, but we didn't know exactly when it would happen, or how.
History should have given us a clue, though – the Master is a, well, master of disguise, who has hidden behind a variety of prosthetics and monikers (usually with pretty direct references to his name) down the years.
And having still not announced himself a full 43 minutes into the episode, it felt as if time was running out.
That's of course if you hadn't already noticed that behind the straggly beard and hair, the fake nose, wrinkles, hunched posture and vaguely eastern European accent, new character Mr Razor was none other than Simm himself.
More like this
Doctor Who fans will no doubt feel the same.
Doctor Who series 10 concludes on BBC1 on Saturday 1st July