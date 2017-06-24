History should have given us a clue, though – the Master is a, well, master of disguise, who has hidden behind a variety of prosthetics and monikers (usually with pretty direct references to his name) down the years.

And having still not announced himself a full 43 minutes into the episode, it felt as if time was running out.

That's of course if you hadn't already noticed that behind the straggly beard and hair, the fake nose, wrinkles, hunched posture and vaguely eastern European accent, new character Mr Razor was none other than Simm himself.

Doctor Who fans will no doubt feel the same.

Doctor Who series 10 concludes on BBC1 on Saturday 1st July