"I think it's a great idea... but is it really the new Doctor Who?" Barrowman said of Martin's casting, speaking on the red carpet at the National Television Awards 2020.

Asked if he had any advice for the new Doctor, he remained cautious. "I have no idea if it's that right yet – if it is and the times comes, I'll give her some advice then!"

Barrowman was sure about one thing, though – how he felt about the "phenomenal" response from fans to his recent Doctor Who comeback, with latest episode Fugitive of the Judoon seeing him return to the show as swaggering space hero Captain Jack Harkness after 10 years.

"If I can be slightly egotistical... I always knew it would happen!" he said. "It's just amazing that worldwide it blew up the internet, so I'm really chuffed by it."

Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall, though, has suggested that Jack won't be back again for the remainder of this current series. "I've no idea!" Barrowman said when asked if he knew when we'd see him on the show again. "Captain Jack said that if the Doctor needs him, he will be there when she calls, so who knows?"

Interview by Flora Carr

Doctor Who continues on BBC One at 7:10pm on Sundays