Speaking to the BBC on the Red Carpet ahead of the awards, the new Doctor spoke about series 11 of the BBC's flagship sci-fi show.

"It's like nothing I've ever done before, it's absolutely incredible," she said. "I must smile every single morning knowing I'm going to work to do it, I'm very lucky – it's brilliant."

We're still in the dark as to what form the new series will take following Chris Chibnall taking over from Steven Moffat as showrunner, but the star assures us that it's likely to be even bigger and bolder than what has come before it. Whittaker and Walsh will also be joined by new stars Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill. The ten-episode series is expected to air this autumn on the BBC.

"It feels incredibly epic," Whittaker said. "The ambition is wonderful, and something we're fighting every day to have the energy to back it up with."

Sounds... brilliant!